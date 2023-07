WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on July 5 for sexually assaulting a child and an adult.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, when an adult and child were walking outside in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive, NW.

Freddy Alvarez, 28, approached and made “unwanted sexual contact” with both of them.

He is being charged with second-degree child sex abuse and misdemeanor sexual abuse.