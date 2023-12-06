WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested for a shooting that happened in Northeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave., NE at about 6:12 p.m. There, they found a boy who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 6, officers arrested 51-year-old Anthony Adegbola Goncalves, of Northeast, D.C., and charged him with assault with intent to kill, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and felon in possession.

At the time of his arrest, police found a handgun on him.