WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in D.C. in June.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 19th St. NE around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 for the report of a shooting.

After officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was dead when D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services got there.

MPD identified the woman as 54-year-old Tavonayna Glenn.

Police arrested 25-year-old Bobby Gupton of Southeast, D.C. on Sunday, Dec. 3 for the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.