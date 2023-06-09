WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that they arrested and a man for a fatal shooting that took place after an argument in a deli on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that 20-year-old Demarcus Barnett of Southeast D.C. faces the charge of second degree murder while armed.

MPD said that officers responded to the 1900 block of 7th St. NW around shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. They found 62-year-old Lasanta McGill who had been shot.

Medics took McGill to the hospital where he died.