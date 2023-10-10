WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a man was arrested for a shooting that happened Monday in Northeast, D.C.

Officers said that at about 11:10 p.m., they responded to the 1200 block of Queen St. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man on the road who had been shot. A short time later, a second victim flagged down an ambulance.

Both men were transported to hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

28-year-old Nathaniel Art-Washington of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

An investigation revealed the two victims robbed Art-Washington. After the robbery, he pursued and shot them.