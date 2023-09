WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday in Southeast, D.C.

On Sept. 26, officers responded to a man suffering from stab wounds in the 1200 block of Good Hope Rd., S.E. at about 1:30 p.m. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Dorsey, of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged on

Wednesday with assault with intent to kill.