WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 58-year-old Carlton Warren was arrested for stabbing a man on a Metrobus near Hardy Middle School in Northwest, D.C. on Oct. 21.

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officers responded to a stabbing on bus 4608 on 34th St. and Wisconsin Ave. at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. They transported the man who was stabbed to a hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for MTPD said he was in serious, but stable condition.

MTPD found Warren at a local park and arrested him without incident. He is being charged with aggravated assault while armed.

Though there does not appear to be a prior connection between the victim and Warren, MTPD said there was a verbal altercation between the two before the assault.