WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested and charged for using a suitcase to steal merchandise from a business in D.C. and attempting to do it a second time the next day.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 23 around 7:13 a.m. when Antonio Halfacre, 34, entered a business in the 3500 block of Connecticut Ave. in Northwest, D.C. He put over $950 worth of merchandise into suitcases and left the establishment without paying.

Then on Oct. 24 around 7 a.m., Halfacre again entered the same business with two suitcases and filled it with over $1,000 worth of merchandise. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Halfacre “passed all points of sale” but when he tried to leave the establishment, an MPD officer stopped him.

Halfacre ditched the suitcases and ran from the business before he was found by responding officers and arrested.

He is being charged with second-degree theft for both incidents along with unlawful entry.