WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officials in Colorado arrested suspect on Monday for a homicide that happened in Northeast, D.C.
On Nov. 16, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of New York Ave., N.E. at about 5:15 p.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital where he died.
He was identified as 38-year-old Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez.
On Dec. 4, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force found and arrested 23-year-old Eliexander Lopez-Burgos in Glendale, Colorado. He was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
He will be extradited to D.C. where he will face charges.