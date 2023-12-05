WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officials in Colorado arrested suspect on Monday for a homicide that happened in Northeast, D.C.

On Nov. 16, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of New York Ave., N.E. at about 5:15 p.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

He was identified as 38-year-old Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez.

On Dec. 4, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force found and arrested 23-year-old Eliexander Lopez-Burgos in Glendale, Colorado. He was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

He will be extradited to D.C. where he will face charges.