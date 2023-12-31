WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a man in connection to a July murder in Southeast D.C.

On July 3 at about 12:15 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Hartford Street in Southeast for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Langston Sharps, of Southeast, DC, who had been shot. He died there.

On December 28, police arrested 22-year-old Jahi Settles, of no fixed address.

He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.