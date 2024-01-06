WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they have arrested a man who shot and killed another man in Southeast D.C. back in November.

Police said that on November 20 at about 3:10 p.m., they responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Rodney Snead, of District Heights, MD.

On January 5, 2024, police arrested 22-year-old Cory Heard of no fixed address.

He is being charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.