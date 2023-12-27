WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to an October 2023 shooting that left one person dead in Northeast D.C.

On Oct. 16 at about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Maryland Ave., Northeast, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was identified as 28-year-old Davon Fuller, of Northwest, D.C.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

On Dec. 27, 28-year-old Deandre Miles, of Northeast, D.C., turned himself in to police for the shooting. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).