WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged in relation to French Bulldogs that were stolen almost a week earlier. They were still looking for the main suspect.

MPD arrested 51-year-old Enrico Brown of Rockville, Md. and charged him with receiving stolen property.

Police said that the suspect first approached a person who was walking their dog just before 10:30 a.m. on July 3. The suspect attacked the victim and tried to take their dog but failed. He ran away after that.

Police said that suspects approached more victims who were walking their dogs shortly after that. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and took the victims’ dogs. The suspects then drove away in a car.

The two French Bulldogs — Uno and Cartier — were reunited with their family safely on Thursday.

Images courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD said that the search for another suspect was still ongoing. They released the below surveillance images of the suspect and the car.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with any information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.