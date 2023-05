WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police say a man was beaten to death with a bat in the District.

Officers received a call at around 11:45 p.m. on May 4, about a man struck with a bat in Northeast.

Police responded in the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast where they found a man bloody and unconscious.

Upon investigating, police determined the man had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and have asked the public not to act.