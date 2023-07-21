Police said it looked like a teenage boy and a man were fighting over a gun when it went off. A special police officer returned fire after one of the people involved fired at the officer.

WASHINGTTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said its officers and members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were at the Fort Totten Metro Station in Northeast late Thursday night after a shooting there.

MTPD said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. and that it appeared a teenage boy and a man were fighting over a gun when the gun went off. A special police officer who was there fired a weapon. MTPD said the special officer “returned fire after being shot at by the suspect,” although it did not indicate whether the boy or the man was considered the “suspect.”

Medics took the man and the boy to the hospital. MTPD said their injuries may have been critical.

The incident prompted the closure of the station through the end of service for the day.

MTPD said because a special police officer opened fire, MPD would lead the investigation which is standard when special police use their guns.