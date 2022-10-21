WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives arrested a man incident in connection to a 30-year-old murder case.

Ron Wright, 47, of Wimauma, Fla. faces a charge of First Degree Murder.

MPD said Wright killed Ricardo Burbano, 19, of Falls Church, Va. in the 100 block of Q St. NW on March 30, 1992. Officers in Prince George’s County, Md. found Burbano’s body the next day in Hyattsville.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined Burbano had been strangled, stabbed a number of times, and experienced blunt force trauma. The investigation determined that his killing took place in a home on Q Street NW. It also led police to Wright who had been arrested in Florida on Aug. 24, 2022. Wright wen through the extradition process and arrived in the District on Oct. 20, 2022 when he officially was charged with Burbano’s murder.