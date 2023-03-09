WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The man charged after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy who was in a group of people trying to steal cars in Northeast in January was set to be released from jail Thursday.

Jason Lewis, 41, appeared in Superior Court of the the District of Columbia for arraignment on the charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed for the killing of Karon Blake.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Lewis shot Blake shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 along Quincy Street NE near Michigan Avenue NE in Brookland.

During the proceeding Thursday, Lewis’ lawyer, Lee Smith said he made the argument that Lewis should be released from custody, given the fact that Lewis committed no crimes previously, was not a flight risk, and cooperated with police in their investigation. Smith also pointed out that Lewis worked for the District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation for 18 years, helping children in his time there. Smith emphasized that Lewis’ intention was not to kill Blake.

The judge agreed that Lewis should be released, and ordered that the release take place.