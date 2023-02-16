WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested a man after they found human remains outside a home in Northeast on Feb. 3.

MPD said the officers went to the home in the 1300 block of Kearney St. NE around 8:30 a.m. that morning after they received a report about remains in the yard. When they got there, police found the human remains.

Detectives determined the person who died was killed.

On Feb. 15, police arrested Lavaughn Barnes, 32. The charge against him is First Degree Murder While Armed.