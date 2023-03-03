WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said the person who died in a stabbing at the Petworth Neighborhood Library Thursday night recently reported that his accused killer burned down his tent and was stalking him.

David Howard, 36, faces a charge of First Degree Murder While Armed as a result of the killing that took place around 7 p.m. Investigators said Ali Zarrincalaki, 45, died inside the library, located at 4200 Kansas Ave. NW, where he encountered Howard.

Police said neither man had a permanent address.

In paperwork filed with the Superior Court for the District of Columbia’s Criminal Division, an officer explained that police were familiar with Howard and Zarrincalaki, the latter of whom told officers that Howard was responsible for setting fire to Zarrincalaki’s tent. Zarrincalaki added that Howard had been shadowing him since burning down his tent.

The officer said after Howard’s arrest, when Howard was in an interview room, he offered, without being questioned, that Zarrincalaki was responsible for Howard’s friend’s overdose death.

At least one witness told investigators that there wasn’t an argument or fight before the stabbing. Others stepped in to restrain Howard, while some tried to help Zarrincalaki.