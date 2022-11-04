WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested a man who is accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in October.

MPD said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) took 23-year-old Dasean Matthews of Southeast into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3. They had an arrest warrant for him for First Degree Murder – Felony Murder.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, police went to Atlantic Street SW after they received a report that a child was unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mars Jones. DC Fire and EMS took him to the hospital where he died on Oct. 18.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the 2-year-old boy died as a result of complications of inflicted trauma.