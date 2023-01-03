WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray or silver SUV was driving northbound on the road. The three men were getting into a car that was on the side of the road.

At least two suspects got out of the car in traffic and started firing shots at the three men. Gunshots also hit the 8-year-old who police believe was standing on the sidewalk and uninvolved.

One man was pronounced dead. The other victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police were looking out for at least three suspects — the two who fired the shots and the driver of the suspect car.