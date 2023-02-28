WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is dead from an apparent suicide after an incident with police in Columbia Heights.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Park Rd. NW around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found shell casings but no victims. Officers canvased the area and were given multiple descriptions of suspects.

Around 12:15 a.m., police spotted a person matching one of the descriptions and approached him.

“Officers gave that subject verbal commands to stop, they wanted to talk to him. They voiced to him several times to stop. The individual refused to stop. One of the officers then announced to his fellow officers that the individual had a gun in his hand. At that point, officers from the Third District did discharge their firearm in the direction of the suspect.” Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said in an update given at the scene.

The ran off. Police later found him dead in an alleyway with an apparent self-inflicted wound. They also found a gun.

The officers involved had body-worn cameras. The footage was being reviewed Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may texted the Metropolitan Police Department’s by sending a message to 50411.