Police said that they did not have a usable lookout.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of Douglas Rd. SE just before noon for the sounds of gunshots.

Officers found 37-year-old Joshua Starr with several gunshot wounds. He died there.

Initial reports had a lookout for someone in a school uniform, but in a press update later in the day, MPD officials said that there was no usable lookout.

Anyone with any information was asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.