WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Southeast, D.C., that left a man dead.

MPD responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 4400 block of 3rd St., SE at about 8:30 p.m. There, they found 22-year-old Vashawn Jones who had been shot.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.