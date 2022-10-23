WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shots rang out in the streets near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police said that this targeted shooting left one man dead.

Police responded to the report of the shooting on N Street Southeast around 1 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Josh Leonard was in his apartment when he heard the shots. He thought it was construction at first until he heard the police sirens.

“10 or 15 rounds, pretty fast succession right after each other. Probably pistol or rifle. Wasn’t fully automatic, though,” Leonard said.

Commander Tasha Bryant with the Metropolitan Police Department said that police believe the victim was the target of this attack.

“Thank God there were no other targets, victims or property damaged except for this one. Any loss of life is one too many for us,” Bryant said during a press conference.

“I know there’s been muggings in the area recently but these shootings are quite concerning, especially being a resident here. You never know if you’re going to be a bystander caught in the crossfire of violent crime,” Leonard said.

Tori Teegarden was eating brunch outside the Silver Diner and heard a shot as they were wrapping up their bill.

“Multiple shots ran out within a minute and we jumped the barricade, starting sprinting down the street. Everybody hit the deck. They were all running. No one knew what was going on,” Teegarden said.

Police have video of a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the scene.

“We’re committed to keeping this neighborhood safe and to making this a place where people feel comfortable coming, spending time,” Bryant said.

Anyone with any information about this is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.