WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man died after members of the U.S. Marshals Service opened fire, hitting him Tuesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the shooting by two marshals occurred around 1 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE in front of Atlantic Apartment Homes. The marshals engaged a man they were tracking who was wanted on several warrants.

Robert Dixon, U.S. Marshal for the United States Marshals Service for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, said the suspect was wanted on “legitimate warrants” but declined to say for what they’d been issued.

“I don’t think it’s particularly interesting or particularly (of) value to go into specifics or the other warrants,” Dixon said.

When the marshals approached him, he ran away. Contee said the marshals followed him briefly before he pulled out a weapon. Then, the two marshals opened fire.

Contee said the marshals provided aid to the man, but he died there.

A woman who said the man was her nephew told DC News Now that she bailed him out of jail last week and that he had an electronic monitor on him. She made the claim that he wasn’t armed, despite the early account from police.

“I need answers. We want answers. and I’m not gonna stop screaming until I get it,” the woman said. “Y’all killed my nephew that was released from y’all custody.”

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to assist. MPD investigates all shootings by law enforcement in the District.

“Right now we’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” Contee said.

Contee said he doesn’t know how many times the suspect was shot.

The investigative results will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for an independent review.