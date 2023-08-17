WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

Cmdr. James Boteler said officers who were on patrol in the area of 14th and Irving streets NW, which is near the Columbia Heights Metro Station, heard gunfire around 9:20 p.m. The officers began looking to find if anyone had been hit. As police came out of an alley, and made their way to the intersection, they found a Kevin Scott, 33, of District Heights, who’d been shot just in front of the Metro platform. They tried to help Scott, but he died there.

Officers found a second man who’d been hit by gunfire about a block away. Medics took him to the hospital. Boteler said the man was expected to survive.

As of 11:30 p.m., MPD still was trying to identify the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting. Boteler asked anyone who saw or heard anything to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or by texting information to 50411.