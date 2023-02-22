WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Officials said 21-year-old Jayvon Jones, of Southeast, DC., has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Northeast DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 10:30 p.m., they responded to the 1400 block for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three men who were shot.

The victims were then transported to the hospital where Jones was then pronounced dead. The additional two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.