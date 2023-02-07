WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment.

DC Fire and EMS took Thomas to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested 35-year-old Latasha Gray, of Southeast, D.C. on Monday. The charge against her i Second-degree Murder While Armed.