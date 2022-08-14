The U. S Capitol, is seen on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police said a man died by suicide Sunday after he rammed a car into a barricade then shot himself.

Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. when the man first drove into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. Then, USCP said the man got out of the car which started burning. At that point, he started firing a gun. As officers approached him, he shot himself.

The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself. No one else was hurt.

Police said it doesn’t look like the man was targeting any members of Congress, which is in recess. It didn’t look like any officers fired their guns.

USCP is looking into the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is handling the death investigation.