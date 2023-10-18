WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning in Northeast, D.C.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of 15th St., NE at about 11:30 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound – he died at the scene.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.