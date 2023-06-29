WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man died in the hospital on Tuesday, several days after he was hit by a car in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. 60-year-old Samuel Walker was walking on foot on the exit ramp from the 3600 block of Benning Rd. NE to Interstate 295. Police said that he was not in a crosswalk.

An “unknown vehicle” hit Walker before driving off.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took Walker to the hospital. He died from his injuries three days later.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.