WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they made an arrest in the shooting death of a teenager that took place in Northeast in July.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Marquelle Hodges, 18, faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed.

Officers arrested Hodges on Tuesday, one month after the killing of 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria, Va.

Investigators said Hodges shot Wright in the 3500 block of Hayes St. NE on July 9, 2022. Officers found Wright in a car with multiple wounds. Wright died there.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a murder in the city. Anyone with information about the case can call the police at (20) 727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.