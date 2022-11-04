WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning.

Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe to be in his 30s dead.

Contee said it wasn’t clear if the man had been shot. It was obvious that he had experienced several traumatic injuries. Contee said investigators weren’t sure how the man got to the garage. It appeared that he walked there after he was injured somewhere else.

The Kennedy Center provided this statement:

Earlier this morning, there was an incident near the Kennedy Center. Due to the ongoing police investigation, access to the Level B and C North parking garage entrances are closed and the surrounding area is restricted. There is no active security threat. All performances are going on as planned, however please allow extra time when traveling to the Center today. The safety and security of our patrons, artists, staff, and community is of the utmost importance and the Kennedy Center continues to assist with local authorities.