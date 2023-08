Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot in Northwest D.C. in the early hours of Saturday.

MPD said that at about 3:30 a.m., they were in the area of 12th and U St. NW when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Police found a man who had been shot while they searched the area. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.