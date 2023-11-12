WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Northeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

MPD said that at about 2:40 a.m., they responded to the report of sounds of gunshots. Police were directed to the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast, where they found a man who had been shot inside a car.

The victim died at the scene. He was identified as 41-year-old Kelvin Hamlett, of Southwest, D.C.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old John Dickens, II of no fixed address, who was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.