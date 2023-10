WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers found a man shot near Miner Elementary School in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

MPD said police went to the 1200 block of Raum St. NE after it received a report about the sounds of gunshots.

Officers wound up finding a man who had been shot in the 1600 block of G St. NE. He was conscious and breathing.

Miner Elementary was not involved in this incident, and police checked with staff to make sure everyone was safe.