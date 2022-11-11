WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him.

Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. He died there.

Epps’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each murder in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case can call the police at (202) 727-9099. People also can use the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.