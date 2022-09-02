WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a killing that happened Thursday.

Officers received a report about gunshots around 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Ave. SE. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died there.

MPD said the man who died was 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Md.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.