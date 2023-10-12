WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces charges related to sex trafficking after he held a woman against her will at a home in Northeast and forced her to have sex for money.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers arrested Donjoeve Preston, 27, of Southeast D.C. on Oct. 5.

MPD said the location where Preston is accused of holding the woman is in the 300 block of Division Ave. NE.

Police said Preston faces a number of charges: Kidnapping, Simple Assault, Threats to Injure or Kidnap a Person, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Trafficking in Commercial Sex Acts.