WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a man was killed a day after he was hit by a car while crossing the road.

MPD said in a release on Monday that the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 shortly after 2:20 p.m.

42-year-old Wilmer Rosali Canales Ventura of D.C. was crossing Georga Avenue NW at Ingraham Street NW in a crosswalk when a car hit him. MPD said that the car stayed at the scene after the crash.

He was taken to the hospital, but he died of his injuries on Friday, Oct. 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.