WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video dressed as a police officer and assaulting victims in the Lincoln area.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 6000 block of Clay St. NE. The man was spotted using a police disguise to enter an apartment complex.

Police said he spoke to two victims briefly before pulling out a gun and shooting them both multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark van.

The victims include a man and a young boy, both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where they are still recovering.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or by texting tips to 50411.