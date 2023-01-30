WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a Safe Passage worker was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police were called around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Somerset Place. They found the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

During a press briefing, Fourth District Commander Carlos Heraud said that an altercation had happened before the shooting.

Police said that while the man is a Safe Passage worker, he was not fulfilling any of those duties at the time of the shooting Safe Passage workers help improve student safety, and a big part of that encompasses students going to and leaving school.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

School Resource Officers (SROs) responded to the scene as well, and all schools were placed on lockdown. SROs coordinated with school administrations for dismissal.

All schools were in session until 3:30 p.m. Police said that they believed the suspect fled in a car and was not in the immediate area, so they dismissed schools from a different exit with police presence.

“Any time we have gun violence in the city, it should not be tolerated — but especially when it’s this close to an elementary school, middle school and high school where our children have to go around crime scene tape to get home. We can’t accept it, and we can’t tolerate,” Heraud said during the briefing.

Police said that they believed one suspect was responsible.