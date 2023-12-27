WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was looking to identify suspects who kidnapped a man at gunpoint in Northeast, D.C. on Tuesday.

At around 4:23 a.m., the suspects approached the victim and pulled out handguns. They demanded the victim’s car keys and ordered him into his own car. The suspects then drove the victim around while they took property from him, police said.

The suspects let the man out and fled the scene.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspects (pictured above) or has information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A $10,000 reward is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.