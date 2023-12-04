WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday.

Officers were in the area of the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.E. at about 11 p.m. when they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle fleeing the area. They found the vehicle a short distance away and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

He was identified as 26-year-old Dionte Claytor, of Southeast, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.