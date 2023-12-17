WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officials are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 Block of 44th St., S.E. at about 8:07 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

He was identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Barksdale, Jr., of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.