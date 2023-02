A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man had been shot and killed just a couple blocks away from Audi Field on Saturday night.

Police said they were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. to the 1500 block of 1st Street SW for a confirmed shooting.

Officials said that when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he died.