WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance video of a man linked to three armed robberies in the district.

The first robbery took place at 3:57 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. The man entered an establishment in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. He demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint, and an employee complied.

The second robbery took place at 10:08 a.m. on Monday, May 1. The man entered a second establishment in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The man again brandished a gun and demanded money from the register. Employees complied with his demands, and he fled the scene.

The third robbery took place at 10:18 a.m. on Monday, May 1. The man entered an establishment in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. He again demanded money at gunpoint and fled after receiving it.

Police have released photos of the man they believe is responsible and the vehicle used to flee the various crime scenes. They have also released surveillance video showing the man carrying a gun inside a store.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the person and/or vehicle shown to call (202) 727-9099, or text the tip line at 50411. In this case, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.