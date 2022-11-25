WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the trauma center with critical injuries.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said the incident, itself, happened around 1:30 p.m. and that it was a man who was hurt. He added that the man died after he was taken to the hospital.

As of early Friday evening, no additional information was available, including what led up to the situation.