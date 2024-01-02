WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was robbed at gunpoint for a high-dollar jacket Monday night in D.C.’s LeDroit Park neighborhood, prompting neighbors to feel frustrated about recent violence in the area.

Police say a man was walking near the intersection of 5th St. and T St., NW at about 10 p.m. when someone came up behind him with a rifle, demanding his Canada Goose jacket.

Officers say that the suspect fired the gun toward someone else, hitting a bedroom window and sending a bullet flying inside. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

Another armed suspect pulled up in a dark gray sedan, demanding the victim give up everything he had before taking off.

No one was hurt, but police say the suspects got away with the man’s jacket, wallet, cards and a pair of pants.

Just days earlier on Saturday, Dec. 30, 18-year-old Dekhota Evans was shot and killed a few blocks from that intersection along Florida Ave., NW.

Police fliers with information about the homicide were sitting on cars and in mailboxes throughout the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon as detectives searched for tips.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death.

People who spend time in LeDroit Park say between this shooting and a homicide just a few blocks away over the weekend, they’re feeling frustrated.

“So much of this isn’t new. When I grew up here, I was held up at knifepoint in fourth grade but the cops never came out. Once they found out there was no bloodshed, it wasn’t in their interest to come out. That was like 30 years ago at a time where D.C. was known as the murder capital of the U.S. A lot of this cyclical behavior. It’s heartbreaking that nothing’s changed in the decades since then,” said June Johnson, who was in town visiting family who still live in the District.

According to D.C. Police data, the city saw homicides spike 35% and robberies jump nearly 70% in 2023.